AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A boy plays with a ball during nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Paris, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camu... A boy plays with a ball during nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Paris, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Doctors speak outside a tent used as a waiting room for people with COVID-19 symptoms at the Tenon hospital in Paris on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP ... Doctors speak outside a tent used as a waiting room for people with COVID-19 symptoms at the Tenon hospital in Paris on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Coffins are numbered and lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, ... Coffins are numbered and lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, waiting to be taken to a crematory, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Zookeeper Benedetta Pellegrini wears a face mask as she feeds lemurs at the closed zoological garden in Rome on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The zoo has... Zookeeper Benedetta Pellegrini wears a face mask as she feeds lemurs at the closed zoological garden in Rome on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The zoo has scaled down the number of its active workers, with all the administrative staff at home, per new rules imposed to try to stop the spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Medical staff at the intensive care unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic on the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP... Medical staff at the intensive care unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic on the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Tenor Stephane Senechal, center, acknowledges applause after singing from his apartment window in Paris, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. President Emmanuel M... Tenor Stephane Senechal, center, acknowledges applause after singing from his apartment window in Paris, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement due to the rapid spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus is evacuated by stretcher from the Mulhouse civil hospital in eastern France, Monday March 23, 2020. The Grand Es... A victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus is evacuated by stretcher from the Mulhouse civil hospital in eastern France, Monday March 23, 2020. The Grand Est region has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the country. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Russian Orthodox priests deliver a religious service for deliverance from the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the nearly-empty St. Peter Monastery in central... Russian Orthodox priests deliver a religious service for deliverance from the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the nearly-empty St. Peter Monastery in central Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Authorities in Russia are taking vast measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country, including closing the border for all foreigners, shutting down schools for three weeks, testing and urging people to stay home. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

People practice social distancing as they line up to enter a supermarket in Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) People practice social distancing as they line up to enter a supermarket in Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A woman walks across the nearly-empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, March 20, 2020. The government has approved further dramatic m... A woman walks across the nearly-empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, March 20, 2020. The government has approved further dramatic measures to try and stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Police and other security forces chase people off the streets to avoid unrest, after police cleared a stand of motorcycle taxis which are no longer pe... Police and other security forces chase people off the streets to avoid unrest, after police cleared a stand of motorcycle taxis which are no longer permitted to operate after all public transport was banned for two weeks, in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ronald Kabuubi)

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP Nairobi chief photographer Ben Curtis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com