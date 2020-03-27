  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/03/27 08:11
Police and other security forces chase people off the streets to avoid unrest, after police cleared a stand of motorcycle taxis which are no longer pe...
A woman walks across the nearly-empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, March 20, 2020. The government has approved further dramatic m...
People practice social distancing as they line up to enter a supermarket in Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Russian Orthodox priests deliver a religious service for deliverance from the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the nearly-empty St. Peter Monastery in central...
A victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus is evacuated by stretcher from the Mulhouse civil hospital in eastern France, Monday March 23, 2020. The Grand Es...
Tenor Stephane Senechal, center, acknowledges applause after singing from his apartment window in Paris, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. President Emmanuel M...
Medical staff at the intensive care unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic on the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP...
Zookeeper Benedetta Pellegrini wears a face mask as she feeds lemurs at the closed zoological garden in Rome on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The zoo has...
Coffins are numbered and lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, ...
Doctors speak outside a tent used as a waiting room for people with COVID-19 symptoms at the Tenon hospital in Paris on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP ...
A boy plays with a ball during nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Paris, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camu...

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa region.

The gallery was curated by AP Nairobi chief photographer Ben Curtis.

