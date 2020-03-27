A pedestrian passes by a New York Yankees baseball souvenir shop, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is a... A pedestrian passes by a New York Yankees baseball souvenir shop, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)