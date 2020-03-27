FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is introduced during an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets... FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is introduced during an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. Silver said in an interview Saturday, March 21, 2020 that the league is considering all options, best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between, as it tries to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The Chase Center, home of NBA basketball's Golden State Warriors, show a pre-recorded video of a basketball game on a large screen at the entrance to ... The Chase Center, home of NBA basketball's Golden State Warriors, show a pre-recorded video of a basketball game on a large screen at the entrance to the areana on a day the team was to play the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Francisco. The NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NEW YORK (AP) — Top NBA executives are having their base salaries reduced by 20% for the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the details said Thursday.

The reductions affect the roughly 100 highest-earning executives, as the NBA joins the NHL and NASCAR in cutting salaries while competitions are on hold because of the coronavirus.

The cuts are effective immediately and affect NBA employees both inside the league headquarters in New York, and in global offices, the person told The Associated Press. The person was granted anonymity because the reductions were not announced publicly.

The reductions were first reported by ESPN.

Health benefits remain unaffected and there are no changes for the rest of the organization, including support and administrative staff.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first player to test positive. The league is still discussing scenarios for resuming play once allowed.