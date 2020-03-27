TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right tackle Marcus Gilbert and also said on Thursday that running back Kenyan Drake has officially signed his one-year transition tag.

Gilbert was expected to be the Cardinals' starting right tackle last season before a knee injury prior to the regular season opener caused him to miss all 16 games. He'll compete with Justin Murray for the starting job next year. The 32-year-old Gilbert played eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before coming to the Cardinals.

Drake's agency said on Saturday that he would sign his one-year deal valued at about $8.5 million. The 26-year-old was acquired in a midseason trade with the Miami Dolphins and played well in the desert, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. He's expected to be the Cardinals' primary option in the backfield after David Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans for receiver DeAndre Hopkins.



