TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A referee in Kosovo has been suspended for allegedly insulting the country's prime minister on social media.

Kosovo’s football referees’ commission on Thursday issued a statement saying that referee Qendrim Vata “has insulted the caretaker prime minister Albin Kurti,” adding that Vata will be called in to offer his explanation.

Vata allegedly posted a photo on Facebook comparing Kurti to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday evening, while the country’s parliament was holding a no-confidence vote for the government.

Vata has denied the accusation, saying his page was hacked and someone else had posted photos that “run counter with my etiquette and behavior.”

Still, Vata apologized to the “affected persons” and the football federation and the commission.

The commission called on all its referees to not express political views publicly.

“Sport is just sport,” it said.

