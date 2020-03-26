AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increase in confirm... A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus despite imposing strict travel bans and quarantine measures more than two weeks ago. Authorities recently ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and encouraged people to work from home. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A woman prays in front of the closed Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, ... A woman prays in front of the closed Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as Israel tightens its measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

People run along the Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of residents and tourists in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For m... People run along the Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of residents and tourists in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Si... Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital's old city on Wednesday, a minority Sikh parliamentarian said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A woman walks her dog under a "don't panic" sign hanging on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of the coro... A woman walks her dog under a "don't panic" sign hanging on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 23, 2020. In Israel daily life has largely shut down with COVID-19 cases multiplying greatly over the past week. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, Wednesday, March 25,... Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A woman argues with a police officer as police shut down a food market in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, ... A woman argues with a police officer as police shut down a food market in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A man exercises at a free gym at Tel Aviv's beachfront wrapped in tape to prevent public access on March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increa... A man exercises at a free gym at Tel Aviv's beachfront wrapped in tape to prevent public access on March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus despite imposing strict travel bans and quarantine measures more than two weeks ago. Authorities recently ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and encouraged people to work from home. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Pakistani women walk past vendors selling face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Pakista... Pakistani women walk past vendors selling face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Pakistani authorities said they'd shut down train operations across the country from Wednesday until March 31 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

A young worker cleans the window of a barbershop that posts a warning sign referring to the coronavirus, with Arabic that reads, "Please greet only an... A young worker cleans the window of a barbershop that posts a warning sign referring to the coronavirus, with Arabic that reads, "Please greet only and don't kiss, due to the difficult circumstances in the current situation," in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Iraq announced a weeklong curfew to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

A man walks at Beirut's seaside corniche, or waterfront promenade, along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents and tourists in Bei... A man walks at Beirut's seaside corniche, or waterfront promenade, along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents and tourists in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 19-25, 2020.

This week's selection includes images from across the region as cases of the new coronavirus appeared in several more countries, leaving streets empty and millions of people bracing for impact.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com