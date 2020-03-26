  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/26 21:04
A man walks at Beirut's seaside corniche, or waterfront promenade, along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents and tourists in Bei...
A young worker cleans the window of a barbershop that posts a warning sign referring to the coronavirus, with Arabic that reads, "Please greet only an...
Pakistani women walk past vendors selling face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Pakista...
A man exercises at a free gym at Tel Aviv's beachfront wrapped in tape to prevent public access on March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increa...
A woman argues with a police officer as police shut down a food market in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, ...
Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, Wednesday, March 25,...
A woman walks her dog under a "don't panic" sign hanging on the entrance of a food market that was shut down in order to reduce the spread of the coro...
Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Si...
People run along the Ramlet al-Baida public beach, which is almost empty of residents and tourists in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 21, 2020. For m...
A woman prays in front of the closed Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, ...
A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access March 19, 2020. Israel has reported a steady increase in confirm...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 19-25, 2020.

This week's selection includes images from across the region as cases of the new coronavirus appeared in several more countries, leaving streets empty and millions of people bracing for impact.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

