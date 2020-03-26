  1. Home
10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Pres, Associated Press
2020/03/26 18:38
A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, before the country of 57 million people, will...
A man sleeps on the pavement as the country's army was called to assist the police in enforcing a full day lockdown, with people allowed out of their ...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 20...
Paul Boutros, owner of East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, looks out onto an empty street since students were sent home two w...
French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit at the military field hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, Wednesday, March 25, 2...
Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, Wednesday, March 25,...
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The...
FILE, In this Friday March 20, 2020 file photo, health services staff members protest outside the Txagorritxu hospital demanding more protection equip...
A poster supporting homeless people and refugees is displayed at an apartment building in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In order...

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. UNITED STATES PASSES GRIM TOLL American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic top 1,000, another milestone for a global outbreak that has taken 21,000 lives worldwide and is wreaking havoc on economies and ordinary life.

2. ‘PRAY FOR ONE ANOTHER’ The Senate passes a $2 trillion economic rescue package, the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history, steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the pandemic.

3. PANDEMIC WEIGHS HEAVILY ON MEDICAL FACILITIES U.S. hospitals are rushing to find beds for a coming flood of COVID-19 patients, opening older closed hospitals and re-purposing other medical buildings.

4. TRUMP'S QUANDARY: COMMERCE VS. LIFE The president’s desire to reopen the economy by Easter thrusts the administration into the delicate position of weighing the revival of commerce versus the value of American life.

5. G20 TO COORDINATE VIRUS RESPONSE Saudi Arabia will virtually chair leaders of the world's 20 most powerful economies to try and coordinate a response to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

6. ESTONIA’S DRUG WAR TAKES UNLIKELY TURN The shift in the Baltic nation from plant-based drugs, like heroin, to synthetic ones, like fentanyl, boosts unscrupulous chemists and helps cement China's role in the global narcotics trade.

7. ‘I'M HAPPY THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED THAT HE IS GUILTY’ The man who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques unexpectedly pleads guilty to all charges, sparring survivors and relatives of the victims of a trial.

8. HOW MARKETS REACTED TO STIMULUS BILL Global share prices and U.S. futures declined after the U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion virus aid package and sent it to the House.

9. BALLPARKS REMAIN EMPTY ON 'OPENING DAY' Today was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day and it’s still unclear when the season might begin.

10. ‘HUMBLED AND HONORED’ Will Smith personally thanked Joyner Lucas in a video on social media after the rapper released a tribute song honoring Smith’s career work.