10 Things to Know for Today

A poster supporting homeless people and refugees is displayed at an apartment building in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In order... A poster supporting homeless people and refugees is displayed at an apartment building in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life and asked the citizens to stay at home. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. The German words read: "Racism Kills". (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

FILE, In this Friday March 20, 2020 file photo, health services staff members protest outside the Txagorritxu hospital demanding more protection equip... FILE, In this Friday March 20, 2020 file photo, health services staff members protest outside the Txagorritxu hospital demanding more protection equipment in a hospital, in Vitoria, northern Spain. The coronavirus is winning a war of attrition waged against health care workers throughout the world but more so in Spain, where necessary equipment to shield them from contagion and enough testing kits for the new virus have been lacking for weeks. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The... Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, Wednesday, March 25,... Municipal workers sanitize the areas surrounding the Giza pyramids complex in hopes of curbing the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit at the military field hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, Wednesday, March 25, 2... French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit at the military field hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron launched a special military operation Wednesday to help fight the new virus in one of the world's hardest-hit countries. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Mathieu Cugnot/Pool via AP)

Paul Boutros, owner of East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, looks out onto an empty street since students were sent home two w... Paul Boutros, owner of East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, looks out onto an empty street since students were sent home two weeks ago, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. "He's not being realistic. How can you open if the cases are climbing day after day?" asked Boutros on Trump's call to restart the economy by mid-April. "You go to Walmart, you don't know if the people around you, if they have the virus. People come to our restaurant. I don't know if they have the virus." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 20... Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, where a deal has been reached on a coronavirus bill. The 2 trillion dollar stimulus bill is expected to be voted on in the Senate Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A man sleeps on the pavement as the country's army was called to assist the police in enforcing a full day lockdown, with people allowed out of their ... A man sleeps on the pavement as the country's army was called to assist the police in enforcing a full day lockdown, with people allowed out of their houses for a very limited number of purposes, in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, before the country of 57 million people, will... A billboard is installed on an apartment building in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, before the country of 57 million people, will go into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Thursday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. UNITED STATES PASSES GRIM TOLL American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic top 1,000, another milestone for a global outbreak that has taken 21,000 lives worldwide and is wreaking havoc on economies and ordinary life.

2. ‘PRAY FOR ONE ANOTHER’ The Senate passes a $2 trillion economic rescue package, the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history, steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the pandemic.

3. PANDEMIC WEIGHS HEAVILY ON MEDICAL FACILITIES U.S. hospitals are rushing to find beds for a coming flood of COVID-19 patients, opening older closed hospitals and re-purposing other medical buildings.

4. TRUMP'S QUANDARY: COMMERCE VS. LIFE The president’s desire to reopen the economy by Easter thrusts the administration into the delicate position of weighing the revival of commerce versus the value of American life.

5. G20 TO COORDINATE VIRUS RESPONSE Saudi Arabia will virtually chair leaders of the world's 20 most powerful economies to try and coordinate a response to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

6. ESTONIA’S DRUG WAR TAKES UNLIKELY TURN The shift in the Baltic nation from plant-based drugs, like heroin, to synthetic ones, like fentanyl, boosts unscrupulous chemists and helps cement China's role in the global narcotics trade.

7. ‘I'M HAPPY THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED THAT HE IS GUILTY’ The man who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques unexpectedly pleads guilty to all charges, sparring survivors and relatives of the victims of a trial.

8. HOW MARKETS REACTED TO STIMULUS BILL Global share prices and U.S. futures declined after the U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion virus aid package and sent it to the House.

9. BALLPARKS REMAIN EMPTY ON 'OPENING DAY' Today was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day and it’s still unclear when the season might begin.

10. ‘HUMBLED AND HONORED’ Will Smith personally thanked Joyner Lucas in a video on social media after the rapper released a tribute song honoring Smith’s career work.