TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — It will be sunny and hot on Friday, but the arrival of a weather front on Friday evening is expected to bring rain to the north and east of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast, according to CNA.

The influence of seasonal northeasterly winds following the weather front will continue into Saturday. This will bring scattered showers and cause temperatures to drop to 22 to 24 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan, the bureau said.

National Central University adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the northeasterly winds will dry up from Saturday afternoon. Taiwan is expected to see cloudy and sunny skies on Sunday and Monday, with only the east having chances of rain, Wu said.

Northeasterly winds and rains will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.