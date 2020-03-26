TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fake obituary claiming that Vice President-elect William Lai (賴清德) had died of a coronavirus infection included expressions popular in China, indicating the origin of the posting, investigators said Thursday (March 26).

After a tipoff from a member of the public, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) had looked at the item and concluded that the Facebook account was not Taiwanese, as it used simplified characters common in China and expressions not used on the island, CNA reported.

As it was fake news, the CIB said it had asked Facebook to suspend the account and remove the post, which alleged Lai had been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and died on March 25.

Taiwan has been battling a rising tide of fake news originating in China, first in the run-up to January’s presidential and legislative elections, and later during the fight against the coronavirus.

