A Sea Hawk helicopter taking off from the USS McCampbell in the Taiwan Strait Wednesday March 25 (screenshot from US Pacific Command Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic might see Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) trying to deflect public anger by moving against Taiwan, while a United States weakened by the virus would also imply dangerous times ahead for the island, according to Michael Mazza of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

In a report on the AEI website published Wednesday (March 25), the Asian defense expert presents four scenarios which might affect cross-strait relations if and when the virus epidemic fizzles out.

While U.S.-China tensions have intensified during the pandemic, a failed recovery from the virus in China might see Xi warding off pressure from inside the Communist Party and anger from the public by trying to divert attention. In this case, “Taiwan might well look like an appetizing target,” according to Mazza.

Under the second scenario, China would recover but the rest of the world would not, causing a sharp drop in exports and grumbling about the government’s role in neglecting the outbreak at the outset.

Xi might also try to test U.S. readiness to defend Taiwan by manufacturing a crisis, just as engineering a collision between Chinese and Taiwanese warplanes or ships, or by replaying the 1996 missile crisis.

Under Mazza’s fourth and final scenario, Washington would be too tightly focused on its internal battle against the virus to devote too much attention and budgets on far-away security issues, giving China an opportunity to launch an attack against Taiwan.

Both Taiwan and the U.S. needed to prepare for staving off the potential consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, Mazza wrote. “The current pandemic will have profound and lasting consequences for Taiwan, the United States, and China. Amidst rapidly changing circumstances, Taiwan may be facing dangerous times ahead.”

