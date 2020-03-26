TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Airport MRT will reduce services and run an express train every 30 minutes during off-peak hours due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CNA reported.

Taoyuan Metro Corporation decided to implement the adjustment from April 6 to June 14, according to the report. Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) agreed, saying though commuters still take the airport MRT, the volume of passengers has decreased significantly, the report said.

Taoyuan Metro Corp Chairman Liu Kun-yi (劉坤億) said the frequency of express trains on weekdays during rush hours is a train every 15 minutes, but the frequency between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will be reduced to a train every 30 minutes, according to the report. The frequency of express trains on weekends and holidays will be reduced to a train every 30 minutes throughout the day.

Commuter train times will remain unchanged, Liu added. Service adjustments will be under constant review and the original schedule may be restored depending on the pandemic, Liu said.