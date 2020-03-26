MOST covers handles and elevator buttons with copper foil. MOST covers handles and elevator buttons with copper foil. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s government agencies are gearing up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) taking a cue from science-based findings.

The ministry has come up with the idea of wrapping door handles and elevator buttons with copper foil, reported CNA. The move was inspired by a study that discovered the COVID-19 virus may live for a shorter period on surfaces made from copper compared with other materials.

The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 17, provides insight into the amount of time the virus can survive on various surfaces. On copper, cardboard, stainless steel, and plastic surfaces, the virus can last for 4, 24, 48, and 72 hours, respectively.

The study also found that COVID-19 remains active for three hours in aerosols. Scientists involved in the report, titled "Aerosol and Surface Stability of SARS-CoV-2 as Compared with SARS-CoV-1,” hail from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Princeton University, and University of California in the U.S.