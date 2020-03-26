TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Distinguished Japanese writer Haruki Murakami's (村上春樹) new book cover and layout illustrations were designed by Taiwanese illustrator Gao Yan (高妍).

Japanese publishing company Bungeishunjū Ltd. will release the book on April 23, featuring Gao Yan's illustrations. The book is a compilation of Murakami’s essays for the June 2019 edition of monthly magazine Bungeishunjū, which talk about his relationship with a taciturn father traumatized by his involvement in World War II.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 25), Gao expressed her excitement at being invited to work with one of her favorite authors. “It has been a privilege to design the cover and the 12-page layout for the new book,” she said.

According to the 23-year-old artist, she was deeply influenced by Murakami’s works. Describing the collaboration as a miracle, she reckoned it has proven the "power of creation takes you farther, to unimaginable places.”

Gao, 23, has independently published illustration books and comics since her college years. It was her work published by Genkosha Publishing last year that drew the attention of Murakami, who commissioned her to do the work, wrote Commercial Times.