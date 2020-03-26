TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese artist working in the U.S. painted this nostalgic scene of old homes in Taiwan on Jan. 29.

The painter, Ruby Wang (@rubywangart), a 28-year-old Taiwanese concept artist who lives in Dallas, Texas, told Taiwan News that the painting is not of an actual street in Taiwan. She said that it is more of an "impression" of the time and memories of her parents.

Wang said that she went back to Taiwan in December to carry out research on old Taiwanese houses for a personal project. She said she found it interesting because Taiwanese houses are full of designs influenced by many different cultures.

"You can see our history in these interesting designs," said Wang. However, she lamented that many such homes are falling victim to the wrecking ball.

As such homes are rapidly vanishing from Taiwan's neighborhoods, she decided to paint them in the form of a "memory" with the hope that "the history will last a little longer." Wang said she also greatly enjoyed interviewing her father about his childhood as part of her research project.



(Ruby Wang painting)