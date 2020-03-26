  1. Home
Taipei’s Michelin-starred restaurant Three Coins to close for two months

Temporary closure motivated by coronavirus pandemic and redecoration plans for 50th anniversary

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/26 13:50
Vogue Taiwan recently featured the Three Coins restaurant's 50th anniversary (screengrab from Three Coins Facebook page) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Three Coins in Taipei City became the latest establishment to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as it announced Thursday (March 26) it would close for two months of redecoration work.

Numerous hotels and restaurants across Taiwan have suffered under the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, announcing early repair works, temporary closures, or even a complete end to business.

Three Coins, located in the capital’s old city center on Hengyang Road, was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, but it decided to go ahead with a major redecoration project which would last from April 1 through May 31, CNA reported. However, the report added that on the May 9-10 Mother’s Day weekend, service would still be provided as many reservations had already been made.

The establishment, marked by calligraphy on a large transparent panel covering the front of the six-floor-tall building, received one Michelin star two years in a row. Cantonese cuisine and Hong Kong-style dim sum were its specialty.
