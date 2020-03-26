TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (March 26) announced 17 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 252.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there are 17 new cases of COVID-19, all but two of which were imported. Out of the latest batch of imported cases, the largest number came from the UK, said Chen.

As for the two domestic cases (No. 246 and No. 247), the 246th case was a male in his 60s is a family member who lives with the 209th case, who had recently returned from the U.S. The man did not present any symptoms, but after he was found to have come in contact with the 209th case, he tested positive for the disease.

The 247th case is a female in her 40s who lives in the same family household as the 228th case, who had recently returned from the Netherlands. She became ill on March 23 and was diagnosed after seeking medical treatment and being tested for the disease.

Chen said that among the 15 imported cases, seven were women and eight were men between the ages of 20 and 60. Their date of entry into the country ranged between March 16 and 23, while the date of onset of the disease ranged between March 11 and 23.

Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, the patients had recently logged trips to the U.S., UK, Australia, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand, Qatar, Spain, Malaysia, Monaco, Mexico, the Philippines, the Czech Republic, and the South Pole. Out of this group, the country most visited was the UK, with six confirmed cases having recently traveled to the country.

As for new imported cases associated with existing known clusters, the 248th case visited Spain with a tour group from March 12 to March 20. Two other members of the Spain trip, the 170th and 189th cases, tested positive for the virus on March 23.

The 248th case was actually asymptomatic, but because they were associated with the tour group that visited Spain, they too were tested. Thus far, that particular tour group cluster now has three cases.

The remaining 14 cases were unrelated to previously reported infections. Most of them went abroad for school or work, while others did so for tourism or to visit relatives.

Incredibly, the 237th case had traveled to a long list of countries and continents, including Antarctica. The Taiwanese man, who is in his 50s, had a dizzying itinerary from Feb. 19 to March 19 that included destinations including Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, the U.S., Qatar, and a transit flight through Bangkok, Thailand, before developing symptoms on March 23 and testing positive on March 25.

There were no foreign nationals among Thursday's newly confirmed cases.