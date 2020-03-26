  1. Home
Tanks spotted in NE Taiwan as tensions with China rise

Tanks seen on the streets of Yilan, Taiwan after recent provocative acts by China

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/26 12:00
M60A3 tank in Yilan. (MNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cross-strait tensions rise during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taiwanese battle tanks were spotted prowling the streets of Yilan, Taiwan on Wednesday (March 25).

On Wednesday, the third day of military exercises being held across Taiwan, four Army M60A3 tanks took part in a training exercise in Yilan County's Yuanshan Township. The rare sight of tanks rolling through an urban area drew many curious onlookers.

According to Taiwan's Military News Agency (MNA), the drill was meant to improve the combat effectiveness of Taiwan's Army. Four tanks from the Army's Lanyang Area Command drove through Yuanshan Township in order to prepare for urban combat.


Tanks rolling through Yuanshan Township. (MNA photo)

The drill simulates the Army's response to an invasion by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). During the drill, the tanks moved into tactical positions and found cover or used camouflage to conceal their positions.

The purpose of the exercise was to train tank crews in finding ways to protect and conceal themselves during the first wave of attacks in order to enable them to launch effective counter-attacks. The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said that the drill improves the Army's ability to "conceal, cover, camouflage, deceive, and maneuver."

Because tanks are a rare sight on Taiwan's streets, many civilians rushed to watch the massive tanks roar by.
