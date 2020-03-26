US congressman introduces 'No CHINA Act'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced the “No Chinese Handouts In National Assistance(CHINA) Act” to Congress on Tuesday (March 24) to ensure that no coronavirus relief aid will go to China's state-owned businesses.

As Congress races to pass the stimulus package that will relieve American households affected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), China is using propaganda to defend itself from charges of delaying or concealing information in the early stages of the epidemic that might have helped rein in the global pandemic.

In the press release from Gaetz's office, the congressman said the aim of the No CHINA Act is to make sure Chinese state-run companies receive no American taxpayers' money from Congressional aid packages. “Every single American worker displaced by COVID-19 should be fully compensated before one nickel from our treasury goes to Chinese-owned corporations operating here in the United States," said Gaetz.

According to the bill, none of the funds appropriated for 2020 may be expended for the benefit of any Chinese businesses, or any US or foreign nationals subject to the control of China. Taiwan's public and private entities are unaffected by the bill.