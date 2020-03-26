FILE - In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, right, of how he would look lik... FILE - In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, right, of how he would look like now after five years in captivity, and an image, center, taken from the video, released by his kidnappers, and a picture before he was kidnapped, left, displayed during a news conference in Washington. A federal judge has held Iran responsible for the kidnapping of former FBI agent Robert Levinson. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly entered a default judgement against the regime on the 13th anniversary on his disappearance. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson said Wednesday that U.S. government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran.

The family said in a statement posted on Twitter that it did not have information about how or when Levinson had died, but that it occurred before the recent coronavirus outbreak.