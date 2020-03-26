  1. Home
Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/26 05:56
FILE - In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, right, of how he would look lik...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson said Wednesday that U.S. government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran.

The family said in a statement posted on Twitter that it did not have information about how or when Levinson had died, but that it occurred before the recent coronavirus outbreak.