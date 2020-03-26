  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Sugar, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Apr 11.42 11.68 11.31 11.41 Up .14
May 11.27 Up .16
Jun 11.37 11.50 11.21 11.27 Up .16
Sep 11.39 11.61 11.31 11.38 Up .14
Dec 11.82 Up .12
Feb 11.89 12.05 11.74 11.82 Up .12
Apr 11.63 11.89 11.54 11.64 Up .11
Jun 11.58 11.75 11.41 11.52 Up .10
Sep 11.79 11.80 11.55 11.68 Up .08
Dec 12.11 Up .07
Feb 12.05 12.20 11.96 12.11 Up .07
Apr 12.03 12.12 11.90 12.02 Up .10
Jun 12.15 12.15 12.01 12.02 Up .12
Sep 12.41 12.41 12.26 12.27 Up .10