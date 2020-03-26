New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|11.42
|11.68
|11.31
|11.41
|Up
|.14
|May
|11.27
|Up
|.16
|Jun
|11.37
|11.50
|11.21
|11.27
|Up
|.16
|Sep
|11.39
|11.61
|11.31
|11.38
|Up
|.14
|Dec
|11.82
|Up
|.12
|Feb
|11.89
|12.05
|11.74
|11.82
|Up
|.12
|Apr
|11.63
|11.89
|11.54
|11.64
|Up
|.11
|Jun
|11.58
|11.75
|11.41
|11.52
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|11.79
|11.80
|11.55
|11.68
|Up
|.08
|Dec
|12.11
|Up
|.07
|Feb
|12.05
|12.20
|11.96
|12.11
|Up
|.07
|Apr
|12.03
|12.12
|11.90
|12.02
|Up
|.10
|Jun
|12.15
|12.15
|12.01
|12.02
|Up
|.12
|Sep
|12.41
|12.41
|12.26
|12.27
|Up
|.10