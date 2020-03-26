  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 128.95 Up 3.55
May 126.20 130.40 122.35 129.95 Up 4.35
Jul 125.45 129.05 121.95 128.95 Up 3.55
Sep 125.25 129.05 122.30 128.95 Up 3.50
Dec 125.60 129.30 122.25 129.20 Up 3.60
Mar 126.65 130.10 122.85 129.95 Up 3.55
May 127.45 131.00 123.90 130.85 Up 3.55
Jul 128.25 131.70 124.90 131.65 Up 3.50
Sep 128.45 132.50 125.90 132.50 Up 3.50
Dec 130.30 133.80 127.80 133.80 Up 3.00
Mar 132.05 135.15 129.85 135.15 Up 2.55
May 131.85 135.75 131.85 135.75 Up 2.35
Jul 132.55 136.30 132.55 136.30 Up 2.15
Sep 133.20 136.80 133.20 136.80 Up 1.95
Dec 135.35 137.75 134.20 137.75 Up 1.90