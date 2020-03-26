New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|128.95
|Up
|3.55
|May
|126.20
|130.40
|122.35
|129.95
|Up
|4.35
|Jul
|125.45
|129.05
|121.95
|128.95
|Up
|3.55
|Sep
|125.25
|129.05
|122.30
|128.95
|Up
|3.50
|Dec
|125.60
|129.30
|122.25
|129.20
|Up
|3.60
|Mar
|126.65
|130.10
|122.85
|129.95
|Up
|3.55
|May
|127.45
|131.00
|123.90
|130.85
|Up
|3.55
|Jul
|128.25
|131.70
|124.90
|131.65
|Up
|3.50
|Sep
|128.45
|132.50
|125.90
|132.50
|Up
|3.50
|Dec
|130.30
|133.80
|127.80
|133.80
|Up
|3.00
|Mar
|132.05
|135.15
|129.85
|135.15
|Up
|2.55
|May
|131.85
|135.75
|131.85
|135.75
|Up
|2.35
|Jul
|132.55
|136.30
|132.55
|136.30
|Up
|2.15
|Sep
|133.20
|136.80
|133.20
|136.80
|Up
|1.95
|Dec
|135.35
|137.75
|134.20
|137.75
|Up
|1.90