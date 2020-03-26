  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/26 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2258 Down 9
May 2300 2310 2236 2248 Down 27
Jul 2285 2304 2243 2258 Down 9
Sep 2283 2300 2236 2253 Down 10
Dec 2245 2269 2209 2230 Down 1
Mar 2245 2254 2195 2214 Up 1
May 2243 2249 2194 2210 Up 2
Jul 2247 2247 2193 2207 Up 3
Sep 2243 2243 2193 2203 Up 4
Dec 2230 2230 2184 2193 Up 7