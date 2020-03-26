BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2258
|Down
|9
|May
|2300
|2310
|2236
|2248
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2285
|2304
|2243
|2258
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2283
|2300
|2236
|2253
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2245
|2269
|2209
|2230
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2245
|2254
|2195
|2214
|Up
|1
|May
|2243
|2249
|2194
|2210
|Up
|2
|Jul
|2247
|2247
|2193
|2207
|Up
|3
|Sep
|2243
|2243
|2193
|2203
|Up
|4
|Dec
|2230
|2230
|2184
|2193
|Up
|7