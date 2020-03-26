BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2258 Down 9 May 2300 2310 2236 2248 Down 27 Jul 2285 2304 2243 2258 Down 9 Sep 2283 2300 2236 2253 Down 10 Dec 2245 2269 2209 2230 Down 1 Mar 2245 2254 2195 2214 Up 1 May 2243 2249 2194 2210 Up 2 Jul 2247 2247 2193 2207 Up 3 Sep 2243 2243 2193 2203 Up 4 Dec 2230 2230 2184 2193 Up 7