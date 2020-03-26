FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, Miller Park is seen in Milwaukee. The Brewers were supposed to host Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, 2020... FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, Miller Park is seen in Milwaukee. The Brewers were supposed to host Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, 2020, but the season start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronoavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Lucas Estebanez, 18-months-old, runs outside Minute Maid Park Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Houston. The Houston Astros would have hosted the Los Ange... Lucas Estebanez, 18-months-old, runs outside Minute Maid Park Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Houston. The Houston Astros would have hosted the Los Angeles Angels in their season-opening baseball game Thursday. The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a Police vehicle blocks a street near Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, ... FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a Police vehicle blocks a street near Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, in Philadelphia. On MLB’s opening day, ballparks will be empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.

MLB Network plans to broadcast classic opening day games throughout the day, including Derek Jeter’s debut in 1996, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers. ESPN2 is airing a Home Run Derby marathon starting with Pete Alonso’s impressive show from last summer.

