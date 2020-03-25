VADUZ, Liechtenstein (AP) — Olympic skiing medalist Tina Weirather retired on Wednesday at the age of 30 after a successful career hampered by frequent knee injuries.

Weirather missed the Olympics due to injuries in 2010 and 2014. She finally won super-G bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018 as Czech snowboarder-skier Ester Ledecká took a surprise victory.

“I've had an amazing career, even though it started pretty rough,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. Weirather said she had seven knee operations by the age of 21.

Weirather's Olympic medal was the first in 30 years for the tiny Alpine nation of Liechtenstein, which is sandwiched between Switzerland and Austria.

She also won the World Cup super-G title in 2017 and 2018 and was the world championship silver medalist in the same event in 2017.

Weirather was born into a decorated skiing family, with her mother Hanni Wenzel a four-time Olympic medalist and her father Harti Weirather the 1982 world downhill champion.

