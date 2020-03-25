Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 25, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;85;77;Some brightening;87;77;W;6;80%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;Rather cloudy;81;68;NNE;6;50%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;66;48;Inc. clouds;69;53;ENE;4;53%;42%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Winds subsiding;57;41;Afternoon showers;56;47;W;9;55%;91%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine;51;32;Periods of sun;50;36;ENE;13;55%;1%;4

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;41;28;Partly sunny;40;20;N;4;71%;55%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;61;42;Hazy sunshine;58;40;NNW;7;53%;24%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but chilly;31;6;Some sun;33;14;SSW;6;70%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun, some clouds;96;74;High clouds;95;71;E;8;37%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;59;52;Thunderstorms;56;53;N;8;84%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;72;55;A stray shower;70;59;WNW;8;61%;74%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;80;57;Partial sunshine;82;59;ESE;13;44%;26%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;S;5;76%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;92;66;Hazy sunshine;92;65;ESE;8;39%;1%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;94;79;Partly sunny;95;81;SSW;9;54%;0%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;55;42;Periods of rain;53;42;NNE;13;75%;80%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;72;41;Rain and drizzle;48;36;N;16;47%;69%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;40;34;Winds subsiding;48;40;ESE;17;66%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sunny;48;30;Mostly sunny;51;35;E;9;50%;5%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;A few showers;68;50;NW;4;77%;83%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;ENE;9;78%;75%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouding up, chilly;41;33;Cloudy;54;40;ENE;11;40%;43%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sunshine;50;29;Partly sunny;48;33;NE;9;55%;2%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;47;34;Winds subsiding;57;40;ENE;17;47%;14%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;42;32;Cloudy;55;38;ENE;9;44%;28%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;76;71;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;E;8;77%;30%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;NE;5;50%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;65;48;A little p.m. rain;65;59;S;7;77%;93%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;77;62;Clearing;79;59;NE;10;35%;26%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the p.m.;70;57;Clearing and cooler;64;54;SE;22;48%;2%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;63;Clouds and sun;85;61;ENE;3;52%;27%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;75;Hazy sun;93;76;SE;7;62%;1%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;54;46;A little p.m. rain;48;39;NNE;10;90%;93%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;92;77;Hazy sun;89;77;SW;6;66%;6%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;44;33;Partly sunny;46;33;E;9;58%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;Hazy sun;75;66;NNW;13;81%;3%;11

Dallas, United States;High clouds and warm;87;68;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;10;60%;9%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;S;8;77%;66%;12

Delhi, India;Sun, some clouds;88;67;Hazy sunshine;87;68;NW;9;42%;42%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;65;36;Partly sunny;65;36;N;9;29%;16%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;92;72;Hot with hazy sun;99;71;SSW;6;39%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;87;75;Downpours;87;76;SSW;5;77%;88%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;42;Cooler;52;40;NNW;7;84%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;57;46;Occasional rain;61;47;WSW;6;50%;91%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;61;51;Mostly sunny;66;55;WSW;12;74%;2%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;80;73;Decreasing clouds;84;72;SE;10;76%;30%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;85;61;NE;4;52%;27%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;Mostly sunny;84;68;E;9;64%;1%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;49;35;Mostly sunny;45;33;WSW;13;73%;2%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;79;Clouds and sun, nice;96;80;SE;10;52%;25%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;Mild with hazy sun;82;71;ESE;7;75%;55%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;79;70;Increasingly windy;80;70;ENE;19;62%;84%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;95;71;Hazy sunshine;94;72;SE;6;41%;27%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;76;58;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;NW;8;61%;78%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;50;45;Low clouds;54;47;NE;16;79%;9%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NE;6;76%;91%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;92;70;Hazy sun;87;71;SSE;7;47%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;60;Increasing clouds;81;59;NW;7;41%;42%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;55;45;A shower in spots;64;46;NNE;5;45%;78%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;86;67;Mostly cloudy;84;64;WNW;5;40%;19%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;Hazy sunshine;82;55;SW;6;56%;7%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;105;75;Hazy sun and hot;107;77;NNE;7;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and milder;48;24;Mostly sunny;52;28;ENE;7;39%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;72;Mostly sunny;87;72;N;7;53%;26%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;90;72;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSW;6;78%;60%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;93;74;Hazy and very warm;98;72;SW;6;41%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sun and clouds;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;WSW;4;73%;82%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;41;A t-storm in spots;59;41;E;7;66%;78%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;SW;6;79%;60%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;77;70;Episodes of sunshine;77;70;SSE;8;73%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;70;51;Mostly sunny;66;48;NW;8;66%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;55;35;Partly sunny;52;35;NE;11;55%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;63;48;A p.m. shower or two;61;44;NNW;7;49%;66%;6

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;5;75%;60%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;63;38;Mostly sunny;62;36;NE;5;35%;1%;6

Male, Maldives;Considerable clouds;89;82;Thickening clouds;92;84;NE;10;64%;10%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;E;5;81%;70%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;ENE;10;52%;2%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds may break;61;52;Turning sunny, nice;70;53;W;9;65%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, mild;87;53;Mostly sunny, mild;87;54;S;5;19%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Sunshine and warm;87;70;Mostly sunny;85;71;SSE;8;64%;7%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Brilliant sunshine;46;23;Mostly sunny;50;26;ESE;4;38%;0%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;80;Partial sunshine;89;81;E;11;70%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cooler;76;68;Partly sunny;78;66;NE;8;66%;15%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;46;34;Rain and drizzle;47;34;SSW;4;64%;84%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mild with some sun;49;32;Sunny and mild;54;31;NW;10;39%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;82;Hazy sunshine;91;82;N;8;59%;9%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;60;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;NNE;7;71%;78%;14

New York, United States;Rain, cooler;46;39;Partly sunny, milder;55;45;SSW;7;46%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;70;49;Cloudy;70;53;NW;8;65%;57%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;28;14;Mostly cloudy;31;19;SSW;12;78%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;60;38;Clouds and sun;70;52;S;6;52%;25%;7

Oslo, Norway;Windy and milder;49;37;Periods of sun;50;35;SSE;8;72%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;46;33;Rain and sleet;47;28;NW;11;76%;63%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A morning shower;87;76;E;6;74%;86%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;92;74;NNW;10;59%;2%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;87;73;A shower or two;89;74;ENE;8;64%;66%;12

Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;Mostly sunny;51;35;NE;10;47%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;Sunny and hot;94;74;NE;7;33%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;S;6;47%;24%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;9;83%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny;88;68;S;6;52%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny;44;25;Periods of sun;50;32;E;8;44%;31%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;68;38;Rain and drizzle;59;37;NNW;5;71%;86%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;70;56;Showers, mainly late;71;56;ENE;10;64%;95%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;66;47;Partly sunny;68;46;E;7;75%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;88;77;Showers around;89;77;ESE;6;66%;85%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;39;32;Afternoon flurries;37;29;WSW;18;67%;85%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;49;29;Mostly sunny;51;28;S;5;51%;0%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;68;Mostly sunny;80;68;E;6;68%;28%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;86;66;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;10;13%;5%;10

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;56;40;A little rain;57;45;NNE;10;65%;81%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds, mild;50;38;Clouds and sun;46;33;WSW;12;63%;7%;2

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;56;44;Cool with some sun;57;47;NW;9;64%;30%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;84;62;Partly sunny;84;60;ENE;10;61%;27%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;71;A stray shower;85;70;SSE;8;63%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;79;63;WSW;6;77%;33%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;76;45;Partly sunny;78;50;SE;5;32%;14%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;84;55;Sunny and nice;84;52;SW;5;39%;8%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;83;69;NNE;4;75%;57%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNW;8;67%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;51;40;Cloudy and chilly;49;43;SSW;8;70%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;66;42;A little p.m. rain;67;52;E;5;58%;84%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;70;63;Rain and drizzle;77;52;SSW;5;76%;99%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;93;80;Thundershower;91;78;NNE;8;78%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and cold;38;33;Spotty showers;41;37;ESE;11;76%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower in spots;83;71;ESE;9;67%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;52;34;Clouds and sun;51;30;SW;9;52%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers and t-storms;74;64;Clearing and showers;70;63;ESE;15;77%;82%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;85;69;Partly sunny;86;70;SSW;5;67%;32%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, windy;50;36;Mostly sunny;47;31;SW;10;67%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;57;42;Hazy sun;62;44;NNE;6;54%;27%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;63;45;Hazy sun;61;39;ENE;9;54%;23%;4

Tehran, Iran;A p.m. thundershower;62;47;Showers around;60;49;ESE;7;46%;79%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;52;Mostly cloudy;72;59;WNW;6;54%;26%;6

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;60;49;Spotty showers;68;52;E;8;44%;87%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;58;44;Sunshine and nice;65;47;SSE;7;48%;0%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;44;38;Clouds;51;35;N;14;79%;44%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;74;52;Partly sunny, windy;59;49;SW;18;54%;25%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain, windy, cooler;52;43;Winds subsiding;57;44;WSW;16;62%;56%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;21;1;Sunny, but cold;24;4;NW;12;23%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;50;37;Showers around;46;41;SSE;5;66%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Becoming cloudy;39;31;Cloudy;52;38;ESE;7;43%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or t-storm;90;71;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;ESE;5;59%;8%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;48;24;Mostly sunny;51;27;ESE;5;41%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Brilliant sunshine;46;27;Mostly sunny;50;34;E;11;43%;6%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;66;59;Increasingly windy;67;54;NNW;23;64%;29%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;100;68;Sunny and very warm;98;68;W;6;46%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;65;40;A shower in the p.m.;59;39;NE;3;48%;65%;4

