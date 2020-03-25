New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (center) at Wednesday's meeting about the coronavirus New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (center) at Wednesday's meeting about the coronavirus (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The New Taipei City Government should prepare for the eventuality of a mass community outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Wednesday (March 25).

At a city meeting about the virus pandemic, Hou said each department needed to take the necessary measures to cover financial, transportation, staffing, hygienic and technical issues, CNA reported.

The former national police chief said that once an emergency occurred, the city authorities needed to control the traffic flow within one or two hours. While he did not directly mention the possibility of a city lockdown, Hou said all government departments needed to prepare for any eventuality.

On Thursday (March 26), he would meet with Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to discuss the coronavirus issue and announce new measures, according to CNA. Hou said both cities would “fight shoulder to shoulder.”

