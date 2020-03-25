TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the total number of coronavirus infections topping 420,000 three months after the outbreak started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, more and more public figures worldwide have fallen ill with the virus.

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, has thus “display[ed] mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health,” according to the statement.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura tested positive for the coronavirus and was hospitalized on March 20 after his symptoms worsened, his agency confirmed Wednesday. Shimura has accumulated a large following in Taiwan since the 1990s for his evergreen comedy show "Shimura Ken Jokes."

Tom Hanks was the first Hollywood star confirmed with the infection. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson said on March 11 they had tested positive during the pre-production of a film about Elvis. The couple was discharged from an Australian hospital on March 16 and tweeted on Sunday (March 22) they were feeling better.

This week, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on social media that she believes she has recovered from mild symptoms of the virus following a trip to other European countries. Sweden only tests patients for the coronavirus if they require treatment at a hospital, but the 17-year-old quarantined herself at home as a precaution, according to AP.

Several NBA players and staff have tested positive for the virus in the past three weeks, including Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart, and Rudy Gobert, forcing the basketball league to suspend the 2019-2020 season "until further notice."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was also confirmed with to be infected, the prime minister's office announced on March 12. It added that the prime minister was in good health and that he was self-isolating for a period of 14 days.

Iran has won the title of the country with most political or religious leaders succumbing to the virus a week after the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, downplayed the severity of the outbreak despite the spike in cases.

Iran's top Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, who heads the government's task force against the disease, became Iran’s seventh and most senior official with a confirmed infection. Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, an adviser to the Ayatollah, died of complications from the virus on March 2.

In Taiwan, no celebrities or politicians have yet reported infections as of Wednesday (March 25), but the country has recorded 235 cases, including two deaths.