TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Dome is one step closer to resuming construction after the Taipei's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday (March 25) approved most of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) put forward by developer Farglory Group.

After passing the capital's urban design review last year, Farglory Group made several adjustments to its EIA report, which was carefully reviewed by the DEP council Wednesday morning. The DEP said it has conditionally approved restarting the project, but Farglory Group will have to modify its design based on the council's suggestions within one month, reported CNA.

Farglory Group spokesman Yang Shun-chin (楊舜欽) said the company will submit the necessary documents to the DEP in the next two weeks and that it is planning to resume construction once it receives official approval from the Taipei City Government. Yang estimated that the resumption of work will take place sometime in June, with the entire project slated to be finished by 2022, reported UDN.

The 40,000-seat stadium first stirred up controversy in May 2015 when Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) ordered Farglory Group to halt construction due to violations of the Building Act and unauthorized changes to the blueprints. In 2019, it filed an appeal over the legality of the suspension but was rejected by the Supreme Administrative Court, forcing the land development company to meet Ko's demands.