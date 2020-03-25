  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Cake for Taiwan's COVID-19 conqueror

Students create cake with Chen Shih-chung's likeness to thank him for protecting Taiwan from coronavirus

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/25 16:50
Cake made for Chen Shih-chung. (CKIMH photo)

Cake made for Chen Shih-chung. (CKIMH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To thank the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for his tireless efforts over the past three months fending off the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), college students created a humorous cake for him on Monday (March 23).

To thank Health Minister and CEEC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) team for their protection of Taiwan against the coronavirus, faculty and students at the Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health (CKIMH) in Keelung created a special cake featuring a surgical face mask and Chen's likeness. The team spent three days making the nine-inch "Ah-Chung cake" derived from Chen's nickname "Ah-Chung."

The cake makers used turmeric for the base, custard sauce for the filling, and slathered light blue icing on the exterior to match the face mask on the front, reported CNA. Chen is depicted holding a microphone in one hand and raising a clenched fist with the other.

In addition, the teachers and students also made about 60 cupcakes which were covered with icing masks of various bright colors. When the students presented the cake to Chen on Monday, they shouted "Epidemic prevention doesn't distinguish between you and me. Ah-Chung add oil [jiayou, go]!"


Closeup view of cake. (CKIMH photo)
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan virus
Chen Shih-chung
CECC
coronavirus
COVID-19
epidemic control
hero

RELATED ARTICLES

Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid
Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid
2020/03/25 09:28
A new confirmed case added to Taiwan’s COVID-19 tally
A new confirmed case added to Taiwan’s COVID-19 tally
2020/03/24 21:01
Taiwan's Tsing Hua University cancels 20 classes due to coronavirus case
Taiwan's Tsing Hua University cancels 20 classes due to coronavirus case
2020/03/24 18:04
Facebook to help governments share accurate information on Wuhan virus
Facebook to help governments share accurate information on Wuhan virus
2020/03/24 17:33
China to end lockdown of most of virus-hit Hubei province at midnight
China to end lockdown of most of virus-hit Hubei province at midnight
2020/03/24 17:30