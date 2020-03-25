TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To thank the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for his tireless efforts over the past three months fending off the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), college students created a humorous cake for him on Monday (March 23).

To thank Health Minister and CEEC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) team for their protection of Taiwan against the coronavirus, faculty and students at the Ching Kuo Institute of Management and Health (CKIMH) in Keelung created a special cake featuring a surgical face mask and Chen's likeness. The team spent three days making the nine-inch "Ah-Chung cake" derived from Chen's nickname "Ah-Chung."

The cake makers used turmeric for the base, custard sauce for the filling, and slathered light blue icing on the exterior to match the face mask on the front, reported CNA. Chen is depicted holding a microphone in one hand and raising a clenched fist with the other.

In addition, the teachers and students also made about 60 cupcakes which were covered with icing masks of various bright colors. When the students presented the cake to Chen on Monday, they shouted "Epidemic prevention doesn't distinguish between you and me. Ah-Chung add oil [jiayou, go]!"



Closeup view of cake. (CKIMH photo)