TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday (March. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$330,000) special prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 12620024. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prizes is 39793895.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 67913945, 09954061, and 54574947. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are is only one number this time around: 007. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance): Special Prize 12620024 NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number in the right order. Grand Prize 39793895 NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number in the right order. First Prize 67913945, 09954061, 54574947 NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers in the right order. Second Prize NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Third Prize NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Fourth Prize NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Fifth Prize NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Sixth Prize NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers. Additional

Sixth Prize 007 NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number. Regulations for

Prize Money

Claims In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize. Each invoice may win only one prize. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.

