TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All indoor events with more than 100 people and outdoor happenings with more than 500 participants should not go ahead due to the risk of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Wednesday (March 25).

Taiwan confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the country’s total up to 235, including two deaths.

As public events such as sports competitions and concerts brought large groups of people together for a long time, they might easily result in coronavirus infections, according to the CECC. A total of 101 nightclubs, bars and karaoke parlors had already decided to suspend operations.

Risk analysis of such events needed to be based on a number of factors, such as the degree of ventilation of the site, the distance between participants or between members of the audience, the duration of the event, and whether attendees had the chance to wash their hands and wear a mask, CNA reported.

If the analysis led to the conclusion that a high risk was involved, the event should be postponed, canceled, or change format, the CECC recommended. In addition, organizers should also prepare an area which could be used to temporarily isolate suspected virus cases, while attention should also be given to protective measures for staff.