KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda has been in overdrive these past few weeks as the Party seeks to reassert control over its virus-ravaged and demoralized population in the only way it knows how: coercion and disinformation.

It’s difficult to assess the true impact of these tactics since anyone who dares to speak out against the regime online sees their post swiftly removed. And for some, this is followed by their freedom as they are whisked off to a prison camp or torture chamber for "re-education."

But it is safe to say that outside China, the CCP’s flailing propaganda has resulted in much more harm than good.

Fresh from implausibly accusing the U.S. Army of releasing the Wuhan coronavirus in China, which sparked a furious response from President Trump and angered many across the country, the CCP has now turned on Italy.

Because Italy has been open and honest about the number of recorded coronavirus cases it has experienced, the data show it speeding past China’s fake figures.

This is almost certainly not true, but it has nevertheless attracted much international media coverage and no shortage of sympathy from Italy’s allies.

Not so much communist China though. Not satisfied with spreading a doctored video suggesting that Italians were grateful for China’s help in tackling the coronavirus rather than furious that it had caused the pandemic in the first place, the CCP is now also spreading fake news that suggests the virus could have started in the southern European nation.

It is the uncertainty of this pandemic that is causing much of the fear and anxiety we are seeing around the world right now. But if there is one thing we can be certain of, it is the huge damage this crisis is causing to China’s international reputation and the growing sentiment that the CCP must pay the price for the carnage it has wrought on the world.

In stark contrast, the coronavirus is actually doing Taiwan’s international reputation quite a bit of good.

There has been much media coverage around the world on the effectiveness of Taiwan’s early efforts to manage the spread of the virus, and much of this has been rooted in the conviction that it was Taiwan’s inherent distrust of the CCP that ultimately worked in its favor.

This coverage has increased awareness about Taiwan's being a country and done a great deal to illustrate the differences between it and neighboring China.

But Taiwan’s generosity and openness with the world, even as bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) continue to dance to Beijing’s tune and shut Taiwan out of the battle against coronavirus as much as possible, have proved a huge soft diplomacy triumph.

Last week, we reported on how Taiwan has pledged to deliver 100,000 face masks a week to the US, as Taiwan’s most important ally attempts to get to grips with its own outbreak.

This generosity has not been lost on some very influential Americans. Senior Republican Senator Marco Rubio retweeted our story, and his comment illustrated all too clearly the impact such gestures can have.

“[This is] an important example of how valuable an ally Taiwan is to the US,” Senator Rubio wrote. “Even as they combat [the Wuhan coronavirus] within their own borders and struggle to protect its democratic freedoms from an encroaching China, our partnership remains strong and focused on addressing the needs of both our peoples.”

This comment is very revealing and shows how small and seemingly unimportant gestures can have profound long-term positive consequences. It shows how Taiwan’s openness and internationalism do help its standing in the world.

For Taiwan, the coronavirus challenge is as much of a challenge as in any other country. But it is also an opportunity.

It is an opportunity to show the hugely positive role that Taiwan can play in the international community as long as it is given the opportunity to do so. And it is also an opportunity to show the world just how different Taiwan is from communist China.

There are other examples of how this approach is already bearing fruit. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last week confirmed that Taiwan would share its containment strategies with the world. These could have a profound effect on countries at the early stages of their own outbreaks, especially developing countries that could be devastated if the virus takes hold.

While China continues to lie, propagandize, and spread fake news to try to ensure its continued grip on power, Taiwan is showing how a responsible and civilized democracy behaves in a crisis. This approach can only serve it well in the future once the coronavirus crisis is over.