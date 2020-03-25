CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move since he hasn't taken a physical.

ESPN was first to report the news.

The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Rhule was the Owls head coach from 2013-16.

Anderson joins a young Panthers wide receiving group that includes returning starters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, adding more speed to an already fast group that will be quarterbacked by Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers released Cam Newton on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Anderson made the Jets roster out of training camp. He established himself as a productive and promising — although inconsistent — receiver during his first four seasons.

He was among the top players available at the wide receiver spot in free agency this offseason, and both Anderson and the Jets had talked about staying together — at the right price for both sides.

But he ended up going to Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Anderson has never had a 1,000-yard season or more than 63 receptions, but he showed marked improvement late last year particularly with contested balls — something that had been a knock on the rail-thin receiver who sometimes struggled against bigger and more physical defensive backs. He finished with 52 catches for 779 yards, both second-best totals for his career, and five touchdowns last season.

Anderson has 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns in his four NFL seasons.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak in New York contributed to this story.

