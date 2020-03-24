NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|22-4-9
|22-10-3
|14-6-3
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|22-10-2
|21-11-4
|18-5-1
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|18-10-5
|23-10-3
|11-12-2
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|25-6-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|23-8-4
|17-15-2
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|19-12-2
|19-13-3
|8-12-1
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|18-9-7
|18-16-2
|12-8-2
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|20-12-4
|13-10-11
|10-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|20-9-6
|15-14-4
|11-7-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|18-16-2
|19-12-3
|14-8-0
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|11-8-2
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|14-17-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|20-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|13-11-10
|15-18-2
|9-10-2
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|18-13-6
|7-21-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|12-23-2
|5-26-3
|9-13-1
|c-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|23-7-5
|19-12-5
|15-7-2
|c-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|18-9-6
|24-11-2
|10-8-2
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|22-11-4
|17-13-4
|15-6-2
|p-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|17-11-6
|20-14-3
|11-9-4
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|19-12-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|20-14-3
|17-14-3
|11-6-4
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|16-13-4
|20-14-3
|13-10-1
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|12-7-1
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|22-9-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|19-11-5
|16-16-2
|8-10-1
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|17-12-4
|16-17-4
|11-8-4
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|16-14-4
|16-16-4
|7-12-3
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|16-15-5
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|19-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
|17-17-2
|12-19-3
|11-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Columbus at New Jersey, ppd
Florida at Toronto, ppd
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd
Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd
San Jose at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at Vegas, ppd
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Carolina at Pittsburgh, ppd
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Detroit at Boston, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd
St. Louis at Washington, ppd
Florida at Ottawa, ppd
Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd
Los Angeles at Dallas, ppd
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd
Pittsburgh at Chicago, ppd
Anaheim at Calgary, ppd
Colorado at Edmonton, ppd
San Jose at Vancouver, ppd
Arizona at Vegas, ppd
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, ppd
Ottawa at Boston, ppd
Toronto at Carolina, ppd
Philadelphia at Detroit, ppd
Los Angeles at Nashville, ppd
New Jersey at Minnesota, ppd
Columbus at Tampa Bay, ppd
Colorado at Winnipeg, ppd
Los Angeles at St. Louis, ppd
Dallas at Chicago, ppd
San Jose at Edmonton, ppd
Calgary at Vancouver, ppd