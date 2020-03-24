TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced in a statement on Tuesday evening that a Frenchman in Taiwan was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 216.

The CECC said that the Frenchman is in his 30s and lives in northern Taiwan. The man came into contact with the 84th COVID-19 patient: a person who entered Taiwan on March 12, had a fever on March 16, and was confirmed on March 18.

The Frenchman’s contact with the virus was traced back to March 12, when the 84th patient stayed at his house after coming to Taiwan. The command center has traced the Frenchman’s contacts to a total of 29 people, and the contact tracing will continue.

The Frenchman suffered from a fever and cough on March 20, when he was self-quarantining at home, the CECC said. He was later hospitalized and given a test for COVID-19, which came out positive today. He is now being isolated for treatment at a ward with negative pressure ventilation.

As of today, the 216 confirmed cases in Taiwan include 178 imported cases and 38 domestic cases.