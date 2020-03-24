  1. Home
Bodies on ice rink as Spain sees record infections, deaths

By  Associated Press
2020/03/24 20:09
Member of Military Emergency Unit walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, arrive at Abando train stat...
Health workers gather outside the Hospital Clinic joining applause by police officers and residents in support of the medical staff that are working o...
A spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldier walks out of Madrid's ice rink turned into a temporary morgue due the COVID-19 crisis in Madrid, Spain, Mo...
A spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldier drives into Madrid's ice rink turned into a temporary morgue due the COVID-19 crisis in Madrid, Spain, Mon...
A woman applauds in support of the medical staff working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Bustarviejo, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, ...
Benat Erro Diez, a young student musician plays his clarinet in the empty Loiu airport, near to Bilbao, northern Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. For so...
Undertakers carry a coffin of a person who died of COVID-19 at the La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. As cases in China eb...

MADRID (AP) — Health authorities say Spain has registered a daily record increase in its daily virus infections and deaths.

Spain announced 6,584 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 39, 673. The number of deaths also jumped by a record number of 514 to 2,696.

"This is the tough week,” Fernando Simón, the head of the Spanish health emergency coordination center, said at a daily briefing.

Simon also said some 5, 400 health workers were infected.