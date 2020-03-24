Undertakers carry a coffin of a person who died of COVID-19 at the La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. As cases in China eb... Undertakers carry a coffin of a person who died of COVID-19 at the La Almudena cemetery in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Benat Erro Diez, a young student musician plays his clarinet in the empty Loiu airport, near to Bilbao, northern Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. For so... Benat Erro Diez, a young student musician plays his clarinet in the empty Loiu airport, near to Bilbao, northern Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it causes severe illness. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A woman applauds in support of the medical staff working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Bustarviejo, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, ... A woman applauds in support of the medical staff working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Bustarviejo, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldier drives into Madrid's ice rink turned into a temporary morgue due the COVID-19 crisis in Madrid, Spain, Mon... A spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldier drives into Madrid's ice rink turned into a temporary morgue due the COVID-19 crisis in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldier walks out of Madrid's ice rink turned into a temporary morgue due the COVID-19 crisis in Madrid, Spain, Mo... A spanish UME (Emergency Army Unit) soldier walks out of Madrid's ice rink turned into a temporary morgue due the COVID-19 crisis in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. As cases in China ebbed, the dangers to Europe and the U.S. have grown exponentially, although Germany on Monday cautiously reported some flattening of its infection curve. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Health workers gather outside the Hospital Clinic joining applause by police officers and residents in support of the medical staff that are working o... Health workers gather outside the Hospital Clinic joining applause by police officers and residents in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Member of Military Emergency Unit walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, arrive at Abando train stat... Member of Military Emergency Unit walk with special equipment to disinfect areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, arrive at Abando train station, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Monday, March 23, 2020. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it causes severe illness. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MADRID (AP) — Health authorities say Spain has registered a daily record increase in its daily virus infections and deaths.

Spain announced 6,584 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 39, 673. The number of deaths also jumped by a record number of 514 to 2,696.

"This is the tough week,” Fernando Simón, the head of the Spanish health emergency coordination center, said at a daily briefing.

Simon also said some 5, 400 health workers were infected.