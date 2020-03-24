  1. Home
Taiwan's Tsing Hua University cancels 20 classes due to coronavirus case

900 students affected by class cancelations at Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University after coronavirus case confirmed

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/24 18:04
(nthu.edu.tw photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After someone at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) was diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), 20 classes have been suspended, affecting nearly 1,000 students and instructors.

On Tuesday (March 24), NTHU President Hong Hocheng (賀陳弘) announced on Facebook that because 26 students and faculty had come in contact with a confirmed case, they will need to begin a 14-day quarantine. In addition, Hong announced that 20 classes would be suspended, affecting over 900 people.

The affected faculty and students have been notified via SMS and e-mail and are being told to conduct self-health management from Tuesday through March 31. They are advised to avoid public places as much as possible and, when going out, to wear a mask and check their body temperatures each morning and evening.

They have also been asked to keep a detailed record of their activities. The president said that the suspended courses will be changed to distance learning classes, also through March 31.
