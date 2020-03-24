  1. Home
Taiwan’s NTU Hospital moves registration online to counter coronavirus

From April 1, the Taipei hospital will no longer allow visitors to stand in line to register

  114
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/24 17:25
Hospital visitors 

Hospital visitors  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to counter the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Taipei City’s National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital will no longer allow visitors to stand in line to register, reports said Tuesday (March 24).

From April 1, people who want to consult a doctor will have to register online, by app or by voice mail at 6 p.m. the previous day, CNA reported.

The hospital had taken the measure because it feared that many patients standing in line in front of the registration desk might lead to cluster outbreaks of the coronavirus, reports said.

Advance registration for a visit during the two following weeks was still possible after midnight each morning, according to the hospital.

Medical institutions all over Taiwan have gradually restricted access to visitors and to outsiders in an effort to slow down or even stop the propagation of the coronavirus. The country’s total number of COVID-19 patients crossed the 200-mark Tuesday, reaching 215, most of them imported cases.
National Taiwan University Hospital
NTU
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

