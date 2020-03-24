  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan legislature to practice social distancing by limiting personnel at meetings

Heads of administrative agencies permitted to bring only one member of staff

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/24 16:25
Taiwan's legislature tests video conferencing on March 18. 

Taiwan's legislature tests video conferencing on March 18.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced on Tuesday (March 24) that Taiwan's lawmaking body will be limiting the number of personnel, excluding legislators and heads of administrative agencies, who are allowed to attend plenary and committee meetings to fewer than 80 and 50, respectively, to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

From now on, when the heads of administrative agencies attend meetings at the Legislative Yuan, they are only allowed to be accompanied by one staff member, Newtalk quoted You as saying.

The announcement comes just a few days after the passage of a resolution that says once the number of legislators diagnosed with COVID-19 reaches two, the body will stop convening live sessions.

The legislative speaker said that he hoped such a scenario would not occur but added that if it does, the legislature's function will not be interrupted, as its has been testing video conferencing, the report said.
COVID-19
Wuhan coronavirus
You Si-kun
legislature
legislative speaker

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump says he intends to reopen US in weeks, not months
Trump says he intends to reopen US in weeks, not months
2020/03/24 12:30
Coronavirus pandemic could drag on for 2 years: Chinese expert
Coronavirus pandemic could drag on for 2 years: Chinese expert
2020/03/24 12:29
Taiwan foreign minister shares Wuhan virus response with Canadian media
Taiwan foreign minister shares Wuhan virus response with Canadian media
2020/03/24 11:23
Taiwan soon to reach 13 million masks daily, N95 respirators in works
Taiwan soon to reach 13 million masks daily, N95 respirators in works
2020/03/24 11:12
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
2020/03/24 10:45