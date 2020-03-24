  1. Home
Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

By  Associated Press
2020/03/24 15:25
A hand sanitizer container is mounted in store-shelf as staff with face masks place supplies in a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24,...
Customers stand in an area marked to prompt social distancing leading to cashers at a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Most ...
People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in hopes of preven...
People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in hopes of preven...
People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in hopes of preven...
A food deliveryman sits at a courtyard of an empty mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Most popular shopping malls remained shut in Ba...
A security guard with a protective face mask walks at the entrance to a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Most popular shoppi...

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeting to put a one-month state of emergency into effect on Thursday. It will give the government enforcement powers not normally available to it.