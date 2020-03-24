A China Airlines charter flight evacuating Taiwanese citizens from Wuhan to Taoyuan on March 11 A China Airlines charter flight evacuating Taiwanese citizens from Wuhan to Taoyuan on March 11 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 361 Taiwanese citizens who returned from Wuhan on two charter flights March 10 will be allowed to end their quarantine without a second round of testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Tuesday (March 24).

Upon their arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, they were transferred to three separate quarantine centers where a first battery of tests was conducted. All of the passengers tested negative for the virus, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

As the mandatory 14-day quarantine was drawing to a close, the 361 Taiwanese would start leaving for home early Wednesday (March 25) morning. According to the CECC, their situation was relatively stable and therefore a second round of coronavirus tests was not necessary.

Two members of the group had shown any flu symptoms during their stay, but their second batch of tests confirmed they had not been infected, the CNA report said.

Only individuals without a fever had been allowed to board the two flights in the first place, according to regular procedures. The charter flights had taken place following weeks of tense negotiations between Taiwan and China.

