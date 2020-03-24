Exhibitions have been postponed in TFAM (TFAM photo) Exhibitions have been postponed in TFAM (TFAM photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) announced Tuesday (March 24) that exhibitions have been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The TFAM stated in a press release that three exhibitions have been postponed amid the spread of COVID-19. As France has closed its borders due to the outbreak, the major exhibition featuring the works of famous French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, which was to have opened April 11, has been canceled.

The museum explained that France's policy of isolation has affected the shipping process of artworks. However, the museum will cooperate with the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation to try to host the show in the second half of the year.

Cartier-Bresson studied painting at an early age and became renowned for his black-and-white photography. He was considered a master of candid photography and also a pioneer in the genre of street photography.



Work by Cartier-Bresson (TFAM photo)

In addition, multidisciplinary artist Huang Hua-cheng's (黃華成) solo show, titled "An Open Ending," will now kick off on May 9 and run through Nov. 8, while the "2019 Application Exhibition" (108年申請展) is now slated for January of next year.

Huang's works span the domains of design, theater, film, and more. The exhibition "An Open Ending: Huang Hua-Cheng" mainly presents the artist's manuscripts, documentation, and research on historical materials, according to the TFAM.



Work by Erwin Wurm (TFAM photo)

Despite the cancelation of several exhibitions, Taiwanese artist Wang Hsiang-lin's (王湘靈) "Take Me Somewhere Nice" will exhibit until May 24, followed by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm's "One Minute in Taipei," which kicks off on Apr. 2.

The TFAM library will close for renovation from March 24 to May 10. For more information, please visit the museum's official website or Facebook page.