TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to support Taiwanese medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Uber Eats Taiwan announced Tuesday (March 24) that it is giving away 25,000 free meals to local hospitals and their staff.

As Taiwan's total number of infections rose to 215 Tuesday, the food delivery giant said it wants to show its gratitude to the country's health professionals for their hard work and sacrifices. The company stressed that any frontline medical worker can apply for free meals after filling out the application form on its website.

Chai Lee (李佳穎), general manager of Uber Eats Taiwan, said the company is also waiving activation fees for 5,000 small- and medium-sized restaurants and food businesses. She explained that Uber Eats Taiwan wants to bolster struggling restaurants that have been hit by decreasing demand during the coronavirus crisis, reported Yahoo News.

Lee pointed out that the company is introducing a "zero contact" delivery option for customers who are concerned about social distancing. She said they can indicate whether they want delivery staff to leave their orders at the front door or in their building's lobby.

When asked about the potential risk to food delivery workers, Lee said the company is beyond thankful for its employees and that it will provide 14 days of compensation for those who have been quarantined. She noted that the compensation will vary from person to person depending on their daily transportation costs, reported Liberty Times.