TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corporation said on Tuesday (March 24) that the Taichung MRT's green line is expected to undergo inspections from August to October before its trial runs and official opening in November.

Ticket prices for the green line will range from NT$20–50, CNA reported.

Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Chairman Lin Chih-ying (林志盈) told the city administration in a meeting on Tuesday that the 16.71-kilometer line includes 18 elevated stations and connects Beitun Depot with Taichung High Speed Rail Station, according to the report. A complete journey takes about 32 minutes, he said, adding that there are currently 18 driverless two-car trains and that each train can accommodate 536 passengers.

The hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., with trains running every five minutes during peak hours and every eight minutes during off-peak hours, Lin continued. Additionally, there will be a train every 15 to 20 minutes between 11 p.m. and midnight, he added.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) noted that it has been over 10 years since the green line project was initiated, and she urged the relevant authorities not to drag their feet.