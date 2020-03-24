TSMC wants 30,000 employees to work from home TSMC wants 30,000 employees to work from home (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the largest chip contract manufacturer in the world, wanted 30,000 of its employees to work at home after a member of staff was confirmed as a coronavirus patient last week, reports said Tuesday (March 24).

On March 18, an employee tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and was admitted to hospital for treatment while 30 colleagues were asked to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Staff not employed on the production line should work from home until April 12, while all employees were asked not to make any foreign trips for the time being, CNA reported Tuesday.

Initially, the company had only said that staff should refrain from unnecessary travel, but the rapid spread of the virus on a worldwide scale had led to management toughening up its measures.

TSMC said the virus outbreak had not affected production, with the company’s operations continuing as normal, CNA reported.

