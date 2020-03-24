  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 20 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus

Total cases of Wuhan coronavirus in Taiwan surpass 200

  1226
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/24 14:22
Chen Shih-chung. (YouTube, CDC screenshot)

Chen Shih-chung. (YouTube, CDC screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 24) announced 20 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), all of which were imported.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 20 more confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total to 215. All of Tuesday's new cases were imported, including seven males and 13 females, who ranged in age between five and 60.

The latest confirmed cases arrived in Taiwan between March 13 and 22 and began presenting symptoms of the disease between March 9 and 23. These latest cases traveled to the following countries before returning from Taiwan: the UK, Ireland, Italy, Turkey, Indonesia, Spain, France, the U.S., Thailand, Germany, Bulgaria, and Belgium.

More information coming shortly.
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus pandemic
coronavirus infection
coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan likely to agree with postponement of Olympics over coronavirus
Japan likely to agree with postponement of Olympics over coronavirus
2020/03/23 20:29
Turkish student writes to Chinese embassy to ask for coronavirus compensation
Turkish student writes to Chinese embassy to ask for coronavirus compensation
2020/03/23 19:46
Coronavirus might have saved more lives in China than it cost: Stanford researcher
Coronavirus might have saved more lives in China than it cost: Stanford researcher
2020/03/23 19:03
‘It’s the [communist] bandit virus': Taiwanese spoof news corrects Trump
‘It’s the [communist] bandit virus': Taiwanese spoof news corrects Trump
2020/03/23 18:43
43,000 asymptomatic cases never included in China's coronavirus count
43,000 asymptomatic cases never included in China's coronavirus count
2020/03/23 18:29