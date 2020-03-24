TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 24) announced 20 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), all of which were imported.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 20 more confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total to 215. All of Tuesday's new cases were imported, including seven males and 13 females, who ranged in age between five and 60.

The latest confirmed cases arrived in Taiwan between March 13 and 22 and began presenting symptoms of the disease between March 9 and 23. These latest cases traveled to the following countries before returning from Taiwan: the UK, Ireland, Italy, Turkey, Indonesia, Spain, France, the U.S., Thailand, Germany, Bulgaria, and Belgium.

