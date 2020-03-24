  1. Home
Taiwan premier rejects need for emergency decrees over coronavirus pandemic

Only necessary if virus spins out of control or if the international economic situation becomes too difficult to handle: Su

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/24 13:37
Premier Su Tseng-chang at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday March 24 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The time has not yet arrived to issue emergency decrees over the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it is to be hoped they will never be needed, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Tuesday (March 24).

The premier was responding to questions from opposition lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan. The previous day, Taiwan’s number of confirmed coronavirus patients had reached a total of 195, including two deaths recorded earlier.

Su said there were two conditions for which he could imagine emergency decrees, being if it became impossible to react satisfactorily to an international economic situation and if the epidemic suddenly spun out of control to a certain level, CNA reported. He added he hoped such situations would not occur.

If Taiwan was winning praise globally for its approach to the pandemic, it was because it had prepared for developments step by step right from the start, Su said. The Legislative Yuan had also helped by approving special measures and passing a special relief budget to soften the impact of the virus.
