A deer walks through an underpass in search for food in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. More than 1000 deer roam free in the ancient capital city of Japan. Despite the town's tourism decline, these wild animals are doing just fine without treats from tourists, according to a deer protection group. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)