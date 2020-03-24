A deer walks across a pedestrian crossing in Nara, Japan, Thursday, March 19, 2020. More than 1000 deer roam free in the ancient capital city of Japan...
A commuter walks along a sidewalk as two deer wander around in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourist feeds a dear specially made deer crackers while visiting a temple in Nara, Japan, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer stands in front of a gate outside Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A young boy rides his bike past a deer wandering around the shopping area in Nara, Japan, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer cuddles with a tourist at Kofukuji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer looks at two visitors standing in front of an area map outside Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Surrounded by deer, a tourist shows her empty hands after feeding them crackers, treats made mostly with wheat flour and rice bran, near Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer stands in front of a gate outside Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A woman walks past deer grazing on the lawn of Kofukuji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourists feeds crackers, treats mostly with wheat flour and rice bran, in Nara, Japan, Thursday, March 19, 2020. More than 1000 deer roam free in the ancient capital city of Japan. Despite the town's tourism decline, these wild animals are doing just fine without treats from tourists, according to a deer protection group. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourist takes a selfie with a deer outside Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourist photographs a deer at Kofukuji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourist pat a deer in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Deer gather outside a souvenir shop looking for treats in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two servers chat in a restaurant adorned with a poster showing a deer to promote the town's tourism in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two deer walk past a souvenir shop near Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourist carrying a souvenir in the shape of deer looks at a restaurant menu in Nara, Japan, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A tourist feeds a deer a treat in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer walks through an underpass in search for food in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. More than 1000 deer roam free in the ancient capital city of Japan. Despite the town's tourism decline, these wild animals are doing just fine without treats from tourists, according to a deer protection group. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer wanders around the shopping area in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Nara's Mascot, Sento-kun statue stands near the entrance of a train station in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A deer crosses the street in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
NARA, Japan (AP) — Tours are canceled. Restaurants are empty. And centuries-old temples are quieter than usual in the ancient capital city of Japan, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
All of Nara is suffering with its UNESCO World Heritage Site listed temples shuttered as Japan fights the virus.
All except the deer. The daily life of the town’s 'treasured animal remains virtually unchanged.
While most deer stay within the boundaries of their grassy park, some wander off to gift shops and restaurants across the street from the park. The deer have the right of way, and drivers honor it.
Fewer tourists only means a bit more competition for the sugar-free treats or “deer crackers,” which are mostly made of wheat flour.
A stack of crackers runs out fast when a dozen deer swarm around a generous feeder, nodding their heads as if they are giving a Japanese-style bow.
When done feeding, simply hold up your empty hands toward the deer. They will magically disperse.