TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday (March 24) that it had fired a missile during a live fire exercise in the South China Sea as tensions between the world's two superpowers continue to escalate.

In a Facebook post, the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet announced that the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer the USS Barry (DDG 52) had launched the weapon to showcase its military capabilities. At the bottom of the post was the hashtag "Navy Readiness."

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) pointed out that the Taiwanese government should pay very close attention to developments in the South China Sea. He said the U.S. military would not make such a bold move unless it had received information suggesting that the Chinese government is planning certain military activities, reported ETtoday.

While countries around the world have been dedicated to tackling the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), China has been actively displaying its military prowess, including on multiple occasions sending warplanes into the airspace of neighboring countries, including Taiwan. On Monday (March 23), a Chinese Shaanxi Y-8 aircraft also appeared over the East China Sea before receiving a warning from patrol aircraft sent by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), reported Liberty Times.