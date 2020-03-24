TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was interviewed by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) over the weekend on how the island country has managed to contain the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) despite its proximity to China.

In an article titled "Inside Taiwan during COVID-19: How the country kept schools and businesses open throughout pandemic," CBC emphasized that Taiwan's successful pandemic response is largely contributed to preparations made by the government in advance. The report also noted that most Taiwanese do not feel a vast difference between their life right now and before the outbreak.

The article said most individuals in Taiwan have continued to go to work and school with some additional precautions, including daily temperature checks and the use of hand sanitizer. It added that the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada is seven times that of Taiwan's despite both countries having confirmed their first patients around the same time.

During an online interview with CBC host David Common, Wu said that the Canadian government should mirror Taiwan's preventive measures. He explained that Taiwan was a victim of the 2003 SARS pandemic and that the country has learned valuable lessons from it, according to CNA.

Wu said Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has been the unsung hero during the current outbreak and that most citizens have adhered to its policies. He said the country's National Health Insurance (NHI) system also enables the government to distribute surgical masks faster and more efficiently.

Wu stressed how important it is for governments around the world to be transparent in their handling of the crisis. He said there is still time for the Canadian authorities to adopt Taiwan's approach, which could potentially prevent the North American country from seeing as many infections as the U.S. and European countries.